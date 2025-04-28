QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NOV
NOV: NOV Inc

12.63 USD 0.34 (2.62%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NOV ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.55 e ad un massimo di 12.94.

Segui le dinamiche di NOV Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.55 12.94
Intervallo Annuale
10.84 16.86
Chiusura Precedente
12.97
Apertura
12.94
Bid
12.63
Ask
12.93
Minimo
12.55
Massimo
12.94
Volume
4.646 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.62%
Variazione Mensile
-4.10%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.63%
Variazione Annuale
-20.42%
