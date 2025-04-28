Valute / NOV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NOV: NOV Inc
12.63 USD 0.34 (2.62%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NOV ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.55 e ad un massimo di 12.94.
Segui le dinamiche di NOV Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOV News
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- NOV declares quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share
- NOV (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JPMorgan downgrades NOV stock rating to Neutral on offshore drilling slowdown
- NOV Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decrease Y/Y
- NOV Inc. (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Nov Inc Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite meeting EPS
- NOV Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth masks 57% order decline, shares tumble
- NOV shares tumble 5% as profit margins decline amid market headwinds
- Nov earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Earnings Preview: Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- NOV: Growth Proposition Intact Despite Near-Term Headwind (NYSE:NOV)
- NOV Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on NOV stock amid offshore potential
- NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Supplemental Dividend
- Former Executives Admitted NOV Underpaid Commissions Owed to Enhanced Industrial Technologies
- With the S&P 500 looking ‘stuck’, investors should seek out stocks that have already priced in bad news, says Morgan Stanley.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.55 12.94
Intervallo Annuale
10.84 16.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.97
- Apertura
- 12.94
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- Minimo
- 12.55
- Massimo
- 12.94
- Volume
- 4.646 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.42%
20 settembre, sabato