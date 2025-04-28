货币 / NOV
NOV: NOV Inc
13.24 USD 0.05 (0.38%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NOV汇率已更改-0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点13.10和高点13.32进行交易。
关注NOV Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
13.10 13.32
年范围
10.84 16.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.29
- 开盘价
- 13.23
- 卖价
- 13.24
- 买价
- 13.54
- 最低价
- 13.10
- 最高价
- 13.32
- 交易量
- 503
- 日变化
- -0.38%
- 月变化
- 0.53%
- 6个月变化
- -12.61%
- 年变化
- -16.57%
