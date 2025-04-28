CotationsSections
Devises / NOV
Retour à Actions

NOV: NOV Inc

12.63 USD 0.34 (2.62%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NOV a changé de -2.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.55 et à un maximum de 12.94.

Suivez la dynamique NOV Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOV Nouvelles

Range quotidien
12.55 12.94
Range Annuel
10.84 16.86
Clôture Précédente
12.97
Ouverture
12.94
Bid
12.63
Ask
12.93
Plus Bas
12.55
Plus Haut
12.94
Volume
4.646 K
Changement quotidien
-2.62%
Changement Mensuel
-4.10%
Changement à 6 Mois
-16.63%
Changement Annuel
-20.42%
20 septembre, samedi