NEM: Newmont Corporation
78.70 USD 0.33 (0.42%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NEM para hoje mudou para -0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.50 e o mais alto foi 79.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Newmont Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
77.50 79.60
Faixa anual
36.86 80.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 79.03
- Open
- 78.01
- Bid
- 78.70
- Ask
- 79.00
- Low
- 77.50
- High
- 79.60
- Volume
- 20.651 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.60%
- Mudança anual
- 46.28%
