货币 / NEM
NEM: Newmont Corporation
79.03 USD 0.34 (0.43%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NEM汇率已更改-0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点78.13和高点79.62进行交易。
关注Newmont Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NEM新闻
日范围
78.13 79.62
年范围
36.86 80.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 79.37
- 开盘价
- 79.33
- 卖价
- 79.03
- 买价
- 79.33
- 最低价
- 78.13
- 最高价
- 79.62
- 交易量
- 15.172 K
- 日变化
- -0.43%
- 月变化
- 5.42%
- 6个月变化
- 63.29%
- 年变化
- 46.90%
