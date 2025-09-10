通貨 / NEM
NEM: Newmont Corporation
78.31 USD 0.39 (0.50%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NEMの今日の為替レートは、-0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.02の安値と78.40の高値で取引されました。
Newmont Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
77.02 78.40
1年のレンジ
36.86 80.06
- 以前の終値
- 78.70
- 始値
- 77.78
- 買値
- 78.31
- 買値
- 78.61
- 安値
- 77.02
- 高値
- 78.40
- 出来高
- 17.006 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 61.80%
- 1年の変化
- 45.56%
