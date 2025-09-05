QuotesSections
Currencies / NEM
Back to US Stock Market

NEM: Newmont Corporation

79.02 USD 0.35 (0.44%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEM exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.13 and at a high of 79.34.

Follow Newmont Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NEM News

Daily Range
78.13 79.34
Year Range
36.86 80.06
Previous Close
79.37
Open
79.33
Bid
79.02
Ask
79.32
Low
78.13
High
79.34
Volume
8.824 K
Daily Change
-0.44%
Month Change
5.40%
6 Months Change
63.26%
Year Change
46.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%