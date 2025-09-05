Currencies / NEM
NEM: Newmont Corporation
79.02 USD 0.35 (0.44%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEM exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.13 and at a high of 79.34.
Follow Newmont Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEM News
- Is Newmont Stock Still a Buy After a 36% Rally in 3 Months?
- Does Kinross Gold's 49% Surge in 3 Months Justify Buying it Now?
- Newmont Corporation (NEM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Newmont to sell Coffee Project in Yukon for up to $150 million
- Barrick Unlocks Value From Hemlo Sale: Will It Support Capital Plans?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Newmont Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold
- Gold Miners Cut Direct Emissions, But ESG Intensity Worsens, Report - Barrick Mining (NYSE:B), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
- Get On the Gold Train With This Soaring ETF
- Gold sizzles — really sizzles — before Fed decision
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Carney Cuts The Red Tape, Unveils Over $43 Billion In Flagship Projects - Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF), Newmont (NYSE:NEM)
- Newmont Corporation (NEM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman refreshes its gold stocks outlook for 2025
- Agnico Eagle Trades at a Premium Valuation: What Should Investors Do?
- Newmont applies for voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange
- Should You Buy Barrick Mining Stock After a 28% Rally in a Month?
- Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Newmont Goldcorp stock hits 52-week high at $77.39
- This Saia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - HP (NYSE:HPQ), Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)
- Newmont: Stunning Recovery Took Me By Surprise, But Don't Push It Too Far (NYSE:NEM)
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- AEM's Growth Pipeline on Track: Poised for a New Production Boom?
- Newmont Has Doubled YTD, But Further Rise Is In Store (NYSE:NEM)
- ‘Natural Bitcoin’: Gold Miners Get Lift as Stablecoin Group Tether Looks to Tie Down Stakes - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
78.13 79.34
Year Range
36.86 80.06
- Previous Close
- 79.37
- Open
- 79.33
- Bid
- 79.02
- Ask
- 79.32
- Low
- 78.13
- High
- 79.34
- Volume
- 8.824 K
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 5.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.26%
- Year Change
- 46.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%