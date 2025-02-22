Moedas / NBHC
NBHC: National Bank Holdings Corporation
40.16 USD 1.33 (3.43%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NBHC para hoje mudou para 3.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.12 e o mais alto foi 40.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas National Bank Holdings Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
39.12 40.30
Faixa anual
32.83 51.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 38.83
- Open
- 39.47
- Bid
- 40.16
- Ask
- 40.46
- Low
- 39.12
- High
- 40.30
- Volume
- 370
- Mudança diária
- 3.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.08%
- Mudança anual
- -3.99%
