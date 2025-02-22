Divisas / NBHC
NBHC: National Bank Holdings Corporation
38.83 USD 1.17 (3.11%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NBHC de hoy ha cambiado un 3.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.64.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas National Bank Holdings Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
37.83 39.64
Rango anual
32.83 51.76
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.66
- Open
- 37.83
- Bid
- 38.83
- Ask
- 39.13
- Low
- 37.83
- High
- 39.64
- Volumen
- 1.004 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.11%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.13%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.56%
- Cambio anual
- -7.17%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B