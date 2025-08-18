Moedas / MT
MT: Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shares NEW
34.43 USD 0.35 (1.01%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MT para hoje mudou para -1.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.15 e o mais alto foi 34.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shares NEW. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MT Notícias
Faixa diária
34.15 34.90
Faixa anual
21.59 35.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.78
- Open
- 34.26
- Bid
- 34.43
- Ask
- 34.73
- Low
- 34.15
- High
- 34.90
- Volume
- 1.148 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.44%
- Mudança anual
- 31.26%
