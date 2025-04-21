CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / MMT
Voltar para Ações

MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do MMT para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.75 e o mais alto foi 4.78.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MFS Multimarket Income Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MMT Notícias

Faixa diária
4.75 4.78
Faixa anual
4.31 4.90
Fechamento anterior
4.75
Open
4.76
Bid
4.78
Ask
5.08
Low
4.75
High
4.78
Volume
154
Mudança diária
0.63%
Mudança mensal
1.06%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.58%
Mudança anual
-1.65%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%