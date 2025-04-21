Moedas / MMT
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MMT para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.75 e o mais alto foi 4.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MFS Multimarket Income Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.75 4.78
Faixa anual
4.31 4.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.75
- Open
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Low
- 4.75
- High
- 4.78
- Volume
- 154
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.58%
- Mudança anual
- -1.65%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 0.800 milh
- Projeç.
- 0.692 milh
- Prév.
- 0.664 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 20.5%
- Projeç.
- 7.9%
- Prév.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- -0.607 milh
- Projeç.
- -2.631 milh
- Prév.
- -9.285 milh
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- 0.177 milh
- Projeç.
- -0.329 milh
- Prév.
- -0.296 milh
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.724%