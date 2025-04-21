시세섹션
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MMT 환율이 오늘 0.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.75이고 고가는 4.78이었습니다.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
4.75 4.78
년간 변동
4.31 4.90
이전 종가
4.75
시가
4.76
Bid
4.78
Ask
5.08
저가
4.75
고가
4.78
볼륨
154
일일 변동
0.63%
월 변동
1.06%
6개월 변동
2.58%
년간 변동율
-1.65%
24 9월, 수요일
14:00
USD
신규 주택 판매
활동
0.800 M
예측값
0.692 M
훑어보기
0.664 M
14:00
USD
신규 주택 판매 m/m
활동
20.5%
예측값
7.9%
훑어보기
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
-0.607 M
예측값
-2.631 M
훑어보기
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
0.177 M
예측값
-0.329 M
훑어보기
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5년 만기 어음 경매
활동
예측값
훑어보기
3.724%