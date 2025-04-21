통화 / MMT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MMT 환율이 오늘 0.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.75이고 고가는 4.78이었습니다.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMT News
- New Zealand appoints Riksbank's Anna Breman as central bank governor
- Japan's stressed bond market, stocks brace for PM Ishiba exit reaction
- Global bond markets stabilize, for now, as fiscal storm looms
- From Tokyo to London, bond investor fears over fiscal discipline leave markets on edge
- Bond rout cools but mood cautious with long-term borrowing costs near highs
- Long-dated bond yields keep on rising as fiscal concerns linger
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- A slew of T-bills coming? Money market funds say 'bring 'em on'
- DSL: This Popular Bond Fund Is Destroying Purchasing Power (NYSE:DSL)
- Risks of negative shocks have risen but Swedish banks are resilient, financial watchdog says
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Global central banks diverge as tariff risks hamper US Fed
- Romania looks to counter capital outflows after far-right election gains
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Global equity funds see second week of inflows on easing US-China tariff tensions
- US bond funds attract first weekly inflow in six weeks
- US bond funds suffer fifth weekly outflow on tariff-driven inflation fears
일일 변동 비율
4.75 4.78
년간 변동
4.31 4.90
- 이전 종가
- 4.75
- 시가
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- 저가
- 4.75
- 고가
- 4.78
- 볼륨
- 154
- 일일 변동
- 0.63%
- 월 변동
- 1.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.58%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.65%
24 9월, 수요일
14:00
USD
- 활동
- 0.800 M
- 예측값
- 0.692 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 활동
- 20.5%
- 예측값
- 7.9%
- 훑어보기
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 활동
- -0.607 M
- 예측값
- -2.631 M
- 훑어보기
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 활동
- 0.177 M
- 예측값
- -0.329 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 3.724%