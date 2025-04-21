CotizacionesSecciones
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MMT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.78.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MFS Multimarket Income Trust. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
4.75 4.78
Rango anual
4.31 4.90
Cierres anteriores
4.75
Open
4.76
Bid
4.78
Ask
5.08
Low
4.75
High
4.78
Volumen
154
Cambio diario
0.63%
Cambio mensual
1.06%
Cambio a 6 meses
2.58%
Cambio anual
-1.65%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas
Act.
0.800 M
Pronós.
0.692 M
Prev.
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas m/m
Act.
20.5%
Pronós.
7.9%
Prev.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo
Act.
-0.607 M
Pronós.
-2.631 M
Prev.
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo en Cushing
Act.
0.177 M
Pronós.
-0.329 M
Prev.
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 5 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.724%