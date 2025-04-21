KurseKategorien
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MMT hat sich für heute um 0.63% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.78 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MFS Multimarket Income Trust-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MMT News

Tagesspanne
4.75 4.78
Jahresspanne
4.31 4.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.75
Eröffnung
4.76
Bid
4.78
Ask
5.08
Tief
4.75
Hoch
4.78
Volumen
154
Tagesänderung
0.63%
Monatsänderung
1.06%
6-Monatsänderung
2.58%
Jahresänderung
-1.65%
24 September, Mittwoch
14:00
USD
Verkäufe von Neubauten
Akt
0.800 M
Erw
0.692 M
Vorh
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Verkäufe von Neubauten m/m
Akt
20.5%
Erw
7.9%
Vorh
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Rohöl, Änderung der Speichermenge
Akt
-0.607 M
Erw
-2.631 M
Vorh
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Rohöl, Änderung der Speichermengen in Cushing, Oklahoma
Akt
0.177 M
Erw
-0.329 M
Vorh
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-jährige Schatzanweisung Auktion
Akt
Erw
Vorh
3.724%