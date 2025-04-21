Währungen / MMT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MMT hat sich für heute um 0.63% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.78 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MFS Multimarket Income Trust-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMT News
- New Zealand appoints Riksbank's Anna Breman as central bank governor
- Japan's stressed bond market, stocks brace for PM Ishiba exit reaction
- Global bond markets stabilize, for now, as fiscal storm looms
- From Tokyo to London, bond investor fears over fiscal discipline leave markets on edge
- Bond rout cools but mood cautious with long-term borrowing costs near highs
- Long-dated bond yields keep on rising as fiscal concerns linger
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- A slew of T-bills coming? Money market funds say 'bring 'em on'
- DSL: This Popular Bond Fund Is Destroying Purchasing Power (NYSE:DSL)
- Risks of negative shocks have risen but Swedish banks are resilient, financial watchdog says
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Global central banks diverge as tariff risks hamper US Fed
- Romania looks to counter capital outflows after far-right election gains
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Global equity funds see second week of inflows on easing US-China tariff tensions
- US bond funds attract first weekly inflow in six weeks
- US bond funds suffer fifth weekly outflow on tariff-driven inflation fears
Tagesspanne
4.75 4.78
Jahresspanne
4.31 4.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.75
- Eröffnung
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Tief
- 4.75
- Hoch
- 4.78
- Volumen
- 154
- Tagesänderung
- 0.63%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.58%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.65%
24 September, Mittwoch
14:00
USD
- Akt
- 0.800 M
- Erw
- 0.692 M
- Vorh
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Akt
- 20.5%
- Erw
- 7.9%
- Vorh
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Akt
- -0.607 M
- Erw
- -2.631 M
- Vorh
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Akt
- 0.177 M
- Erw
- -0.329 M
- Vorh
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 3.724%