通貨 / MMT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MMTの今日の為替レートは、0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.75の安値と4.78の高値で取引されました。
MFS Multimarket Income Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMT News
- New Zealand appoints Riksbank's Anna Breman as central bank governor
- Japan's stressed bond market, stocks brace for PM Ishiba exit reaction
- Global bond markets stabilize, for now, as fiscal storm looms
- From Tokyo to London, bond investor fears over fiscal discipline leave markets on edge
- Bond rout cools but mood cautious with long-term borrowing costs near highs
- Long-dated bond yields keep on rising as fiscal concerns linger
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- A slew of T-bills coming? Money market funds say 'bring 'em on'
- DSL: This Popular Bond Fund Is Destroying Purchasing Power (NYSE:DSL)
- Risks of negative shocks have risen but Swedish banks are resilient, financial watchdog says
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Global central banks diverge as tariff risks hamper US Fed
- Romania looks to counter capital outflows after far-right election gains
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Global equity funds see second week of inflows on easing US-China tariff tensions
- US bond funds attract first weekly inflow in six weeks
- US bond funds suffer fifth weekly outflow on tariff-driven inflation fears
1日のレンジ
4.75 4.78
1年のレンジ
4.31 4.90
- 以前の終値
- 4.75
- 始値
- 4.76
- 買値
- 4.78
- 買値
- 5.08
- 安値
- 4.75
- 高値
- 4.78
- 出来高
- 154
- 1日の変化
- 0.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.58%
- 1年の変化
- -1.65%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 0.800 M
- 期待
- 0.692 M
- 前
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 20.5%
- 期待
- 7.9%
- 前
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 実際
- -0.607 M
- 期待
- -2.631 M
- 前
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 実際
- 0.177 M
- 期待
- -0.329 M
- 前
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.724%