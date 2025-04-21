クォートセクション
通貨 / MMT
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MMTの今日の為替レートは、0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.75の安値と4.78の高値で取引されました。

MFS Multimarket Income Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.75 4.78
1年のレンジ
4.31 4.90
以前の終値
4.75
始値
4.76
買値
4.78
買値
5.08
安値
4.75
高値
4.78
出来高
154
1日の変化
0.63%
1ヶ月の変化
1.06%
6ヶ月の変化
2.58%
1年の変化
-1.65%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
新築住宅販売戸数（New Home Sales）
実際
0.800 M
期待
0.692 M
0.664 M
14:00
USD
新築住宅販売戸数前月比
実際
20.5%
期待
7.9%
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA週間原油在庫
実際
-0.607 M
期待
-2.631 M
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIAクッシングの原油備蓄の変化
実際
0.177 M
期待
-0.329 M
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5年債入札
実際
期待
3.724%