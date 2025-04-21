货币 / MMT
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MMT汇率已更改0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点4.75和高点4.78进行交易。
关注MFS Multimarket Income Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMT新闻
- New Zealand appoints Riksbank's Anna Breman as central bank governor
- Japan's stressed bond market, stocks brace for PM Ishiba exit reaction
- Global bond markets stabilize, for now, as fiscal storm looms
- From Tokyo to London, bond investor fears over fiscal discipline leave markets on edge
- Bond rout cools but mood cautious with long-term borrowing costs near highs
- Long-dated bond yields keep on rising as fiscal concerns linger
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- A slew of T-bills coming? Money market funds say 'bring 'em on'
- DSL: This Popular Bond Fund Is Destroying Purchasing Power (NYSE:DSL)
- Risks of negative shocks have risen but Swedish banks are resilient, financial watchdog says
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Global central banks diverge as tariff risks hamper US Fed
- Romania looks to counter capital outflows after far-right election gains
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Global equity funds see second week of inflows on easing US-China tariff tensions
- US bond funds attract first weekly inflow in six weeks
- US bond funds suffer fifth weekly outflow on tariff-driven inflation fears
日范围
4.75 4.78
年范围
4.31 4.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.75
- 开盘价
- 4.76
- 卖价
- 4.78
- 买价
- 5.08
- 最低价
- 4.75
- 最高价
- 4.78
- 交易量
- 154
- 日变化
- 0.63%
- 月变化
- 1.06%
- 6个月变化
- 2.58%
- 年变化
- -1.65%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 0.800 M
- 预测值
- 0.692 M
- 前值
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 20.5%
- 预测值
- 7.9%
- 前值
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.607 M
- 预测值
- -2.631 M
- 前值
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- 0.177 M
- 预测值
- -0.329 M
- 前值
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.724%