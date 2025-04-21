报价部分
货币 / MMT
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日MMT汇率已更改0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点4.75和高点4.78进行交易。

日范围
4.75 4.78
年范围
4.31 4.90
前一天收盘价
4.75
开盘价
4.76
卖价
4.78
买价
5.08
最低价
4.75
最高价
4.78
交易量
154
日变化
0.63%
月变化
1.06%
6个月变化
2.58%
年变化
-1.65%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
新屋销售量
实际值
0.800 M
预测值
0.692 M
前值
0.664 M
14:00
USD
新屋销售指数月率 m/m
实际值
20.5%
预测值
7.9%
前值
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-0.607 M
预测值
-2.631 M
前值
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
0.177 M
预测值
-0.329 M
前值
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
3.724%