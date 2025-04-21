Devises / MMT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MMT a changé de 0.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.75 et à un maximum de 4.78.
Suivez la dynamique MFS Multimarket Income Trust. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMT Nouvelles
- New Zealand appoints Riksbank's Anna Breman as central bank governor
- Japan's stressed bond market, stocks brace for PM Ishiba exit reaction
- Global bond markets stabilize, for now, as fiscal storm looms
- From Tokyo to London, bond investor fears over fiscal discipline leave markets on edge
- Bond rout cools but mood cautious with long-term borrowing costs near highs
- Long-dated bond yields keep on rising as fiscal concerns linger
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- A slew of T-bills coming? Money market funds say 'bring 'em on'
- DSL: This Popular Bond Fund Is Destroying Purchasing Power (NYSE:DSL)
- Risks of negative shocks have risen but Swedish banks are resilient, financial watchdog says
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Global central banks diverge as tariff risks hamper US Fed
- Romania looks to counter capital outflows after far-right election gains
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Global equity funds see second week of inflows on easing US-China tariff tensions
- US bond funds attract first weekly inflow in six weeks
- US bond funds suffer fifth weekly outflow on tariff-driven inflation fears
Range quotidien
4.75 4.78
Range Annuel
4.31 4.90
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.75
- Ouverture
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Plus Bas
- 4.75
- Plus Haut
- 4.78
- Volume
- 154
- Changement quotidien
- 0.63%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.58%
- Changement Annuel
- -1.65%
24 septembre, mercredi
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%