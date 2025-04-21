CotationsSections
Devises / MMT
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MMT a changé de 0.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.75 et à un maximum de 4.78.

Suivez la dynamique MFS Multimarket Income Trust. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

MMT Nouvelles

Range quotidien
4.75 4.78
Range Annuel
4.31 4.90
Clôture Précédente
4.75
Ouverture
4.76
Bid
4.78
Ask
5.08
Plus Bas
4.75
Plus Haut
4.78
Volume
154
Changement quotidien
0.63%
Changement Mensuel
1.06%
Changement à 6 Mois
2.58%
Changement Annuel
-1.65%
24 septembre, mercredi
14:00
USD
Ventes de Logements Neufs
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventes de Logements Neufs m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variation des stocks de pétrole brut de l’EIA
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Variation des stocks de pétrole brut
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billets de banque de 5 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%