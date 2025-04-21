Currencies / MMT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMT exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.75 and at a high of 4.78.
Follow MFS Multimarket Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMT News
- New Zealand appoints Riksbank's Anna Breman as central bank governor
- Japan's stressed bond market, stocks brace for PM Ishiba exit reaction
- Global bond markets stabilize, for now, as fiscal storm looms
- From Tokyo to London, bond investor fears over fiscal discipline leave markets on edge
- Bond rout cools but mood cautious with long-term borrowing costs near highs
- Long-dated bond yields keep on rising as fiscal concerns linger
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- A slew of T-bills coming? Money market funds say 'bring 'em on'
- DSL: This Popular Bond Fund Is Destroying Purchasing Power (NYSE:DSL)
- Risks of negative shocks have risen but Swedish banks are resilient, financial watchdog says
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Global central banks diverge as tariff risks hamper US Fed
- Romania looks to counter capital outflows after far-right election gains
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Global equity funds see second week of inflows on easing US-China tariff tensions
- US bond funds attract first weekly inflow in six weeks
- US bond funds suffer fifth weekly outflow on tariff-driven inflation fears
Daily Range
4.75 4.78
Year Range
4.31 4.90
- Previous Close
- 4.75
- Open
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Low
- 4.75
- High
- 4.78
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.58%
- Year Change
- -1.65%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%