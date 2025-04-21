QuotazioniSezioni
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust

4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MMT ha avuto una variazione del 0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.75 e ad un massimo di 4.78.

Segui le dinamiche di MFS Multimarket Income Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.75 4.78
Intervallo Annuale
4.31 4.90
Chiusura Precedente
4.75
Apertura
4.76
Bid
4.78
Ask
5.08
Minimo
4.75
Massimo
4.78
Volume
154
Variazione giornaliera
0.63%
Variazione Mensile
1.06%
Variazione Semestrale
2.58%
Variazione Annuale
-1.65%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%