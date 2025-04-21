Valute / MMT
MMT: MFS Multimarket Income Trust
4.78 USD 0.03 (0.63%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MMT ha avuto una variazione del 0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.75 e ad un massimo di 4.78.
Segui le dinamiche di MFS Multimarket Income Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.75 4.78
Intervallo Annuale
4.31 4.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.75
- Apertura
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Minimo
- 4.75
- Massimo
- 4.78
- Volume
- 154
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.65%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%