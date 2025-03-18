Moedas / MLTX
MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A
52.88 USD 1.70 (3.32%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLTX para hoje mudou para 3.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.18 e o mais alto foi 52.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
51.18 52.99
Faixa anual
31.42 61.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.18
- Open
- 51.37
- Bid
- 52.88
- Ask
- 53.18
- Low
- 51.18
- High
- 52.99
- Volume
- 105
- Mudança diária
- 3.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 37.64%
- Mudança anual
- 5.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh