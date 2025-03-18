Currencies / MLTX
MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A
52.80 USD 0.47 (0.88%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MLTX exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.74 and at a high of 54.11.
Follow MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MLTX News
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 58.3 USD
- 2 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks Well Positioned for a Breakout
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: Maintaining A Small Holding (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Moonlake Immunotherapeutics stock
- Merck's Keytruda Secures FDA Nod For Head And Neck Cancer As First Immunotherapy For Use Around Surgery - Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: More Sonelokimab Success, With Big Pharma Interest (MLTX)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- RBC Capital maintains outperform rating on Moonlake stock
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Catapults On Rumored $3 Billion Merck Takeover Bid
- Merck's Dealmaking Intensifies With MoonLake Bid As Keytruda Patent Cliff Nears: Report - MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- Guggenheim reaffirms Buy rating on Moonlake stock amid M&A talks
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock surges on FT report of Merck buyout talks
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $100 target on Moonlake stock
- Wolfe Research lifts Moonlake stock to Outperform
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: A Buy At Dips (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- This West Pharmaceutical Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)
Daily Range
52.74 54.11
Year Range
31.42 61.87
- Previous Close
- 53.27
- Open
- 53.27
- Bid
- 52.80
- Ask
- 53.10
- Low
- 52.74
- High
- 54.11
- Volume
- 3.337 K
- Daily Change
- -0.88%
- Month Change
- -5.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.43%
- Year Change
- 5.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%