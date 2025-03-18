货币 / MLTX
MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A
52.80 USD 0.46 (0.86%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MLTX汇率已更改-0.86%。当日，交易品种以低点52.36和高点54.51进行交易。
关注MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MLTX新闻
日范围
52.36 54.51
年范围
31.42 61.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 53.26
- 开盘价
- 53.76
- 卖价
- 52.80
- 买价
- 53.10
- 最低价
- 52.36
- 最高价
- 54.51
- 交易量
- 887
- 日变化
- -0.86%
- 月变化
- -5.44%
- 6个月变化
- 37.43%
- 年变化
- 5.10%
