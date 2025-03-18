通貨 / MLTX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A
54.16 USD 2.98 (5.82%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MLTXの今日の為替レートは、5.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.18の安値と54.63の高値で取引されました。
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLTX News
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 58.3 USD
- 2 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks Well Positioned for a Breakout
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: Maintaining A Small Holding (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Moonlake Immunotherapeutics stock
- Merck's Keytruda Secures FDA Nod For Head And Neck Cancer As First Immunotherapy For Use Around Surgery - Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: More Sonelokimab Success, With Big Pharma Interest (MLTX)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- RBC Capital maintains outperform rating on Moonlake stock
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Catapults On Rumored $3 Billion Merck Takeover Bid
- Merck's Dealmaking Intensifies With MoonLake Bid As Keytruda Patent Cliff Nears: Report - MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- Guggenheim reaffirms Buy rating on Moonlake stock amid M&A talks
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock surges on FT report of Merck buyout talks
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $100 target on Moonlake stock
- Wolfe Research lifts Moonlake stock to Outperform
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: A Buy At Dips (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- This West Pharmaceutical Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)
1日のレンジ
51.18 54.63
1年のレンジ
31.42 61.87
- 以前の終値
- 51.18
- 始値
- 51.37
- 買値
- 54.16
- 買値
- 54.46
- 安値
- 51.18
- 高値
- 54.63
- 出来高
- 2.128 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.97%
- 1年の変化
- 7.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K