MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A

53.78 USD 0.38 (0.70%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MLTX ha avuto una variazione del -0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.71 e ad un massimo di 54.96.

Segui le dinamiche di MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.71 54.96
Intervallo Annuale
31.42 61.87
Chiusura Precedente
54.16
Apertura
54.00
Bid
53.78
Ask
54.08
Minimo
52.71
Massimo
54.96
Volume
1.806 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.70%
Variazione Mensile
-3.69%
Variazione Semestrale
39.98%
Variazione Annuale
7.05%
20 settembre, sabato