Devises / MLTX
MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A
53.78 USD 0.38 (0.70%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MLTX a changé de -0.70% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 52.71 et à un maximum de 54.96.
Suivez la dynamique MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLTX Nouvelles
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 58.3 USD
- 2 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks Well Positioned for a Breakout
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: Maintaining A Small Holding (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Moonlake Immunotherapeutics stock
- Merck's Keytruda Secures FDA Nod For Head And Neck Cancer As First Immunotherapy For Use Around Surgery - Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: More Sonelokimab Success, With Big Pharma Interest (MLTX)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- RBC Capital maintains outperform rating on Moonlake stock
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Catapults On Rumored $3 Billion Merck Takeover Bid
- Merck's Dealmaking Intensifies With MoonLake Bid As Keytruda Patent Cliff Nears: Report - MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- Guggenheim reaffirms Buy rating on Moonlake stock amid M&A talks
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock surges on FT report of Merck buyout talks
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $100 target on Moonlake stock
- Wolfe Research lifts Moonlake stock to Outperform
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: A Buy At Dips (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- This West Pharmaceutical Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)
Range quotidien
52.71 54.96
Range Annuel
31.42 61.87
- Clôture Précédente
- 54.16
- Ouverture
- 54.00
- Bid
- 53.78
- Ask
- 54.08
- Plus Bas
- 52.71
- Plus Haut
- 54.96
- Volume
- 1.806 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.70%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 39.98%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.05%
20 septembre, samedi