MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A
51.18 USD 2.08 (3.91%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MLTX de hoy ha cambiado un -3.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.51.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
Rango diario
50.84 54.51
Rango anual
31.42 61.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 53.26
- Open
- 53.76
- Bid
- 51.18
- Ask
- 51.48
- Low
- 50.84
- High
- 54.51
- Volumen
- 3.089 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.91%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.21%
- Cambio anual
- 1.87%
