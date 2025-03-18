Währungen / MLTX
MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A
54.16 USD 2.98 (5.82%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MLTX hat sich für heute um 5.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MLTX News
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 58.3 USD
- 2 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks Well Positioned for a Breakout
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: Maintaining A Small Holding (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Moonlake Immunotherapeutics stock
- Merck's Keytruda Secures FDA Nod For Head And Neck Cancer As First Immunotherapy For Use Around Surgery - Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: More Sonelokimab Success, With Big Pharma Interest (MLTX)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- RBC Capital maintains outperform rating on Moonlake stock
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Catapults On Rumored $3 Billion Merck Takeover Bid
- Merck's Dealmaking Intensifies With MoonLake Bid As Keytruda Patent Cliff Nears: Report - MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)
- Guggenheim reaffirms Buy rating on Moonlake stock amid M&A talks
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock surges on FT report of Merck buyout talks
- Merck held talks to buy biotech MoonLake for over $3 billion, FT reports
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $100 target on Moonlake stock
- Wolfe Research lifts Moonlake stock to Outperform
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: A Buy At Dips (NASDAQ:MLTX)
- This West Pharmaceutical Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)
Tagesspanne
51.18 54.63
Jahresspanne
31.42 61.87
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.18
- Eröffnung
- 51.37
- Bid
- 54.16
- Ask
- 54.46
- Tief
- 51.18
- Hoch
- 54.63
- Volumen
- 2.128 K
- Tagesänderung
- 5.82%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.01%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 40.97%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K