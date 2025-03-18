KurseKategorien
MLTX: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A

54.16 USD 2.98 (5.82%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MLTX hat sich für heute um 5.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 54.63 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
51.18 54.63
Jahresspanne
31.42 61.87
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.18
Eröffnung
51.37
Bid
54.16
Ask
54.46
Tief
51.18
Hoch
54.63
Volumen
2.128 K
Tagesänderung
5.82%
Monatsänderung
-3.01%
6-Monatsänderung
40.97%
Jahresänderung
7.80%
