Moedas / MBLY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MBLY: Mobileye Global Inc - Class A
14.70 USD 0.45 (3.16%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MBLY para hoje mudou para 3.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.57 e o mais alto foi 14.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mobileye Global Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBLY Notícias
- Europa é um prenúncio para os EUA sobre veículos elétricos chineses?
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- Lyft, May Mobility roll out robotaxi service in Atlanta
- Intel exec moves, custom silicon unit positive for chipmaker’s transformation: WF
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Qualcomm, BMW launch automated driving system to better compete in growing market
- Deutsche Bank reiterates Buy rating on Mobileye stock ahead of IAA Munich
- Salesforce, Amazon lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Mobileye Global appoints David Zinsner and Naga Chandrasekaran to board
- Rivian's Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Mobileye at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Insights on Autonomous Tech
- Nvidia Got Away? 9 Undiscovered AI Stocks Haven't Taken Off ... Yet
- Navigating the Robotaxi Revolution: Uber, Lyft, EPS Preview
- Mobileye Q2: The Turnaround Begins (NASDAQ:MBLY)
- Waymo Partners with Avis for Dallas Robotaxi Launch - TipRanks.com
- Mobileye Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2025 Guidance Raised
- Investor Reaction To Predictable Mobileye Earnings Was Negative: Analyst - Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- All You Need to Know About Mobileye (MBLY) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Mobileye Posts 15 Percent Gain in Q2
- Mobileye stock rating upgraded to Strong Buy by CFRA on robotaxi momentum
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Mobileye stock at $28 price target
- Intel Clears Low Bar For Q2 Sales. Stock Wavers Late.
- Canaccord Genuity raises Mobileye stock price target to $30 on growth outlook
Faixa diária
14.57 14.95
Faixa anual
11.12 22.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.25
- Open
- 14.79
- Bid
- 14.70
- Ask
- 15.00
- Low
- 14.57
- High
- 14.95
- Volume
- 1.526 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.16%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.23%
- Mudança anual
- 6.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh