KurseKategorien
Währungen / MBLY
Zurück zum Aktien

MBLY: Mobileye Global Inc - Class A

14.59 USD 0.34 (2.39%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MBLY hat sich für heute um 2.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.97 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Mobileye Global Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MBLY News

Tagesspanne
14.50 14.97
Jahresspanne
11.12 22.51
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.25
Eröffnung
14.79
Bid
14.59
Ask
14.89
Tief
14.50
Hoch
14.97
Volumen
15.381 K
Tagesänderung
2.39%
Monatsänderung
5.72%
6-Monatsänderung
1.46%
Jahresänderung
5.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K