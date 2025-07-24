Währungen / MBLY
MBLY: Mobileye Global Inc - Class A
14.59 USD 0.34 (2.39%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MBLY hat sich für heute um 2.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.97 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mobileye Global Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
14.50 14.97
Jahresspanne
11.12 22.51
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.25
- Eröffnung
- 14.79
- Bid
- 14.59
- Ask
- 14.89
- Tief
- 14.50
- Hoch
- 14.97
- Volumen
- 15.381 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.39%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.72%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.80%
