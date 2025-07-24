QuotazioniSezioni
MBLY: Mobileye Global Inc - Class A

14.91 USD 0.32 (2.19%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MBLY ha avuto una variazione del 2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.52 e ad un massimo di 15.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Mobileye Global Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

MBLY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.52 15.02
Intervallo Annuale
11.12 22.51
Chiusura Precedente
14.59
Apertura
14.76
Bid
14.91
Ask
15.21
Minimo
14.52
Massimo
15.02
Volume
16.177 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.19%
Variazione Mensile
8.04%
Variazione Semestrale
3.69%
Variazione Annuale
8.12%
20 settembre, sabato