Valute / MBLY
MBLY: Mobileye Global Inc - Class A
14.91 USD 0.32 (2.19%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MBLY ha avuto una variazione del 2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.52 e ad un massimo di 15.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Mobileye Global Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.52 15.02
Intervallo Annuale
11.12 22.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.59
- Apertura
- 14.76
- Bid
- 14.91
- Ask
- 15.21
- Minimo
- 14.52
- Massimo
- 15.02
- Volume
- 16.177 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.12%
20 settembre, sabato