Currencies / MBLY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MBLY: Mobileye Global Inc - Class A
13.72 USD 0.07 (0.51%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBLY exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.66 and at a high of 13.91.
Follow Mobileye Global Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBLY News
- Is Europe a harbinger for the U.S. on China EVs?
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- Lyft, May Mobility roll out robotaxi service in Atlanta
- Intel exec moves, custom silicon unit positive for chipmaker’s transformation: WF
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Qualcomm, BMW launch automated driving system to better compete in growing market
- Deutsche Bank reiterates Buy rating on Mobileye stock ahead of IAA Munich
- Salesforce, Amazon lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Mobileye Global appoints David Zinsner and Naga Chandrasekaran to board
- Rivian's Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Mobileye at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Insights on Autonomous Tech
- Nvidia Got Away? 9 Undiscovered AI Stocks Haven't Taken Off ... Yet
- Navigating the Robotaxi Revolution: Uber, Lyft, EPS Preview
- Mobileye Q2: The Turnaround Begins (NASDAQ:MBLY)
- Waymo Partners with Avis for Dallas Robotaxi Launch - TipRanks.com
- Mobileye Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2025 Guidance Raised
- Investor Reaction To Predictable Mobileye Earnings Was Negative: Analyst - Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- All You Need to Know About Mobileye (MBLY) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Mobileye Posts 15 Percent Gain in Q2
- Mobileye stock rating upgraded to Strong Buy by CFRA on robotaxi momentum
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Mobileye stock at $28 price target
- Intel Clears Low Bar For Q2 Sales. Stock Wavers Late.
- Canaccord Genuity raises Mobileye stock price target to $30 on growth outlook
- Mobileye stock price target lowered to $17 by Mizuho on near-term headwinds
Daily Range
13.66 13.91
Year Range
11.12 22.51
- Previous Close
- 13.79
- Open
- 13.80
- Bid
- 13.72
- Ask
- 14.02
- Low
- 13.66
- High
- 13.91
- Volume
- 3.518 K
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- -0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.59%
- Year Change
- -0.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%