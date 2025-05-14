Moedas / LSF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LSF: Laird Superfood Inc
5.93 USD 0.30 (5.33%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LSF para hoje mudou para 5.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.71 e o mais alto foi 5.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Laird Superfood Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSF Notícias
- Can B&G Foods Achieve 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Year-End?
- How Strong QSR Demand Supports PPC's Small Bird Segment in Q2 2025
- Can Colgate's New Productivity Program Drive Long-Term Growth?
- Can Newell's Cost-Saving Drive Sustain Its Margin Expansion Momentum?
- General Mills Pet Sales Up 12%: Is Blue Buffalo the Key Growth Driver?
- Mama's Creations Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise 24% Y/Y
- Post Holdings Foodservice Volumes Rise 4.5%: Sign of More Upside Ahead
- Hershey Targets $400M in Cost Savings: Where Does It Stand Now?
- Kraft Heinz to Split Into Two Companies: What Investors Should Know
- Post Holdings to Sell 8th Avenue Pasta Business to Richardson
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Laird Superfood earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Laird Superfood launches protein instant latte with plant-based blend
- Laird Superfood ® and Bluestone Lane Partner to Introduce Mushroom Performance Coffee Drinks Made Onsite
- LAIRD SUPERFOOD ® EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM PRODUCT LINE AS CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ADAPTOGENS INCREASES
Faixa diária
5.71 5.93
Faixa anual
4.45 10.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.63
- Open
- 5.75
- Bid
- 5.93
- Ask
- 6.23
- Low
- 5.71
- High
- 5.93
- Volume
- 17
- Mudança diária
- 5.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.34%
- Mudança anual
- 18.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh