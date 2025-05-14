Currencies / LSF
LSF: Laird Superfood Inc
5.63 USD 0.12 (2.09%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LSF exchange rate has changed by -2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.61 and at a high of 5.84.
Follow Laird Superfood Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LSF News
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Laird Superfood earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Laird Superfood launches protein instant latte with plant-based blend
- Laird Superfood ® and Bluestone Lane Partner to Introduce Mushroom Performance Coffee Drinks Made Onsite
- LAIRD SUPERFOOD ® EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM PRODUCT LINE AS CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ADAPTOGENS INCREASES
Daily Range
5.61 5.84
Year Range
4.45 10.90
- Previous Close
- 5.75
- Open
- 5.84
- Bid
- 5.63
- Ask
- 5.93
- Low
- 5.61
- High
- 5.84
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -2.09%
- Month Change
- -2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.38%
- Year Change
- 12.60%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev