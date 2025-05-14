Divisas / LSF
LSF: Laird Superfood Inc
5.63 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LSF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.74.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Laird Superfood Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LSF News
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Laird Superfood earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Laird Superfood launches protein instant latte with plant-based blend
- Laird Superfood ® and Bluestone Lane Partner to Introduce Mushroom Performance Coffee Drinks Made Onsite
- LAIRD SUPERFOOD ® EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM PRODUCT LINE AS CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ADAPTOGENS INCREASES
Rango diario
5.56 5.74
Rango anual
4.45 10.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.63
- Open
- 5.61
- Bid
- 5.63
- Ask
- 5.93
- Low
- 5.56
- High
- 5.74
- Volumen
- 37
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.38%
- Cambio anual
- 12.60%
