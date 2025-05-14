Devises / LSF
LSF: Laird Superfood Inc
6.00 USD 0.07 (1.18%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LSF a changé de 1.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.72 et à un maximum de 6.00.
Suivez la dynamique Laird Superfood Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
LSF Nouvelles
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Laird Superfood earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Laird Superfood launches protein instant latte with plant-based blend
- Laird Superfood ® and Bluestone Lane Partner to Introduce Mushroom Performance Coffee Drinks Made Onsite
- LAIRD SUPERFOOD ® EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM PRODUCT LINE AS CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ADAPTOGENS INCREASES
Range quotidien
5.72 6.00
Range Annuel
4.45 10.90
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.93
- Ouverture
- 5.83
- Bid
- 6.00
- Ask
- 6.30
- Plus Bas
- 5.72
- Plus Haut
- 6.00
- Volume
- 37
- Changement quotidien
- 1.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.35%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.84%
- Changement Annuel
- 20.00%
