LSF: Laird Superfood Inc
6.00 USD 0.07 (1.18%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LSF 환율이 오늘 1.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.72이고 고가는 6.00이었습니다.
Laird Superfood Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
5.72 6.00
년간 변동
4.45 10.90
- 이전 종가
- 5.93
- 시가
- 5.83
- Bid
- 6.00
- Ask
- 6.30
- 저가
- 5.72
- 고가
- 6.00
- 볼륨
- 37
- 일일 변동
- 1.18%
- 월 변동
- 4.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.00%
20 9월, 토요일