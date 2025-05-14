Valute / LSF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LSF: Laird Superfood Inc
6.00 USD 0.07 (1.18%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LSF ha avuto una variazione del 1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.72 e ad un massimo di 6.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Laird Superfood Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSF News
- Coty's Adjusted EBITDA Margin Up 60 Bps in FY25: Can It Hold in FY26?
- J.M. Smucker Sees Steady Lift From Uncrustables Brand Momentum
- Can B&G Foods Achieve 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Year-End?
- How Strong QSR Demand Supports PPC's Small Bird Segment in Q2 2025
- Can Colgate's New Productivity Program Drive Long-Term Growth?
- Can Newell's Cost-Saving Drive Sustain Its Margin Expansion Momentum?
- General Mills Pet Sales Up 12%: Is Blue Buffalo the Key Growth Driver?
- Mama's Creations Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise 24% Y/Y
- Post Holdings Foodservice Volumes Rise 4.5%: Sign of More Upside Ahead
- Hershey Targets $400M in Cost Savings: Where Does It Stand Now?
- Kraft Heinz to Split Into Two Companies: What Investors Should Know
- Post Holdings to Sell 8th Avenue Pasta Business to Richardson
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Laird Superfood earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Laird Superfood launches protein instant latte with plant-based blend
- Laird Superfood ® and Bluestone Lane Partner to Introduce Mushroom Performance Coffee Drinks Made Onsite
- LAIRD SUPERFOOD ® EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM PRODUCT LINE AS CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ADAPTOGENS INCREASES
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.72 6.00
Intervallo Annuale
4.45 10.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.93
- Apertura
- 5.83
- Bid
- 6.00
- Ask
- 6.30
- Minimo
- 5.72
- Massimo
- 6.00
- Volume
- 37
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.00%
21 settembre, domenica