货币 / LSF
LSF: Laird Superfood Inc
5.63 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LSF汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点5.56和高点5.74进行交易。
关注Laird Superfood Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LSF新闻
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Laird Superfood earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Laird Superfood launches protein instant latte with plant-based blend
- Laird Superfood ® and Bluestone Lane Partner to Introduce Mushroom Performance Coffee Drinks Made Onsite
- LAIRD SUPERFOOD ® EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM PRODUCT LINE AS CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ADAPTOGENS INCREASES
日范围
5.56 5.74
年范围
4.45 10.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.63
- 开盘价
- 5.61
- 卖价
- 5.63
- 买价
- 5.93
- 最低价
- 5.56
- 最高价
- 5.74
- 交易量
- 37
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -2.09%
- 6个月变化
- -5.38%
- 年变化
- 12.60%
