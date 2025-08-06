Moedas / LNW
LNW: Light & Wonder Inc
88.55 USD 0.40 (0.45%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LNW para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.19 e o mais alto foi 89.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Light & Wonder Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
88.19 89.66
Faixa anual
75.46 113.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.15
- Open
- 89.66
- Bid
- 88.55
- Ask
- 88.85
- Low
- 88.19
- High
- 89.66
- Volume
- 197
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.48%
- Mudança anual
- -1.61%
