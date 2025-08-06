CotizacionesSecciones
LNW
LNW: Light & Wonder Inc

88.15 USD 0.54 (0.61%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LNW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 90.06.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

LNW News

Rango diario
87.45 90.06
Rango anual
75.46 113.95
Cierres anteriores
88.69
Open
89.41
Bid
88.15
Ask
88.45
Low
87.45
High
90.06
Volumen
4.167 K
Cambio diario
-0.61%
Cambio mensual
-1.72%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.02%
Cambio anual
-2.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B