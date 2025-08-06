Divisas / LNW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LNW: Light & Wonder Inc
88.15 USD 0.54 (0.61%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LNW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 90.06.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Light & Wonder Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNW News
- Light & Wonder fija el precio de 1.000 millones de dólares en notas senior no garantizadas
- Light & Wonder prices $1 billion in senior unsecured notes
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Here's Why Light & Wonder (LNW) is a Strong Value Stock
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Pollard Banknote: Why Weak Margins Don't Tell The Whole Story (TSX:PBL:CA)
- Throsby Timothy buys Light & Wonder (LNW) shares worth $1.78m
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Hamish McLennan buys Light & Wonder (LNW) shares worth $120,901
- Light & Wonder director Odell buys shares worth $3k
- Why Light & Wonder (LNW) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Light & wonder director Korsanos buys $645k in shares
- Benchmark lowers Light & Wonder stock price target on revenue miss
- LNW vs. TTWO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Light & Wonder Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates Despite Lower Revenues
- Light & Wonder stock hits 52-week low at 75.01 USD
- Redwire Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Tandem Diabetes Care, Fortinet, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
- JPMorgan downgrades Light & Wonder stock rating on growth concerns
- Light & Wonder Q2 2025 slides: Profitability growth continues despite revenue dip
- Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 EPS Jumps 15%
- Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Light Wonder earnings beat by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Down 11.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Light & Wonder (LNW)
Rango diario
87.45 90.06
Rango anual
75.46 113.95
- Cierres anteriores
- 88.69
- Open
- 89.41
- Bid
- 88.15
- Ask
- 88.45
- Low
- 87.45
- High
- 90.06
- Volumen
- 4.167 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.61%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.72%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.02%
- Cambio anual
- -2.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B