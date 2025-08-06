QuotazioniSezioni
LNW: Light & Wonder Inc

87.28 USD 0.94 (1.07%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LNW ha avuto una variazione del -1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.88 e ad un massimo di 88.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Light & Wonder Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.88 88.65
Intervallo Annuale
75.46 113.95
Chiusura Precedente
88.22
Apertura
88.51
Bid
87.28
Ask
87.58
Minimo
86.88
Massimo
88.65
Volume
2.254 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.07%
Variazione Mensile
-2.69%
Variazione Semestrale
2.00%
Variazione Annuale
-3.02%
20 settembre, sabato