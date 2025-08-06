Valute / LNW
LNW: Light & Wonder Inc
87.28 USD 0.94 (1.07%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LNW ha avuto una variazione del -1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.88 e ad un massimo di 88.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Light & Wonder Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
86.88 88.65
Intervallo Annuale
75.46 113.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.22
- Apertura
- 88.51
- Bid
- 87.28
- Ask
- 87.58
- Minimo
- 86.88
- Massimo
- 88.65
- Volume
- 2.254 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.02%
