LNW: Light & Wonder Inc
89.77 USD 0.66 (0.73%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LNW exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.68 and at a high of 91.93.
Follow Light & Wonder Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
89.68 91.93
Year Range
75.46 113.95
- Previous Close
- 90.43
- Open
- 91.50
- Bid
- 89.77
- Ask
- 90.07
- Low
- 89.68
- High
- 91.93
- Volume
- 1.416 K
- Daily Change
- -0.73%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.91%
- Year Change
- -0.26%
