LNC: Lincoln National Corporation
39.42 USD 0.05 (0.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LNC para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.14 e o mais alto foi 39.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lincoln National Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LNC Notícias
Faixa diária
39.14 39.42
Faixa anual
27.58 43.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.37
- Open
- 39.37
- Bid
- 39.42
- Ask
- 39.72
- Low
- 39.14
- High
- 39.42
- Volume
- 152
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.17%
- Mudança anual
- 25.58%
