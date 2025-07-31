Valute / LNC
LNC: Lincoln National Corporation
41.24 USD 1.45 (3.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LNC ha avuto una variazione del 3.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.42 e ad un massimo di 41.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Lincoln National Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.42 41.34
Intervallo Annuale
27.58 43.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.79
- Apertura
- 41.32
- Bid
- 41.24
- Ask
- 41.54
- Minimo
- 40.42
- Massimo
- 41.34
- Volume
- 6.346 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.38%
20 settembre, sabato