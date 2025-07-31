QuotazioniSezioni
LNC: Lincoln National Corporation

41.24 USD 1.45 (3.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LNC ha avuto una variazione del 3.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.42 e ad un massimo di 41.34.

Il tasso di cambio LNC ha avuto una variazione del 3.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.42 e ad un massimo di 41.34.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.42 41.34
Intervallo Annuale
27.58 43.66
Chiusura Precedente
39.79
Apertura
41.32
Bid
41.24
Ask
41.54
Minimo
40.42
Massimo
41.34
Volume
6.346 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.64%
Variazione Mensile
-2.00%
Variazione Semestrale
15.26%
Variazione Annuale
31.38%
