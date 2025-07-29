Currencies / LNC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LNC: Lincoln National Corporation
39.23 USD 2.00 (4.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LNC exchange rate has changed by -4.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.10 and at a high of 39.96.
Follow Lincoln National Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNC News
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Lincoln National (LNC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Lincoln National: Current Fundamentals And Valuation Do Not Support Further Upside (LNC)
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- LNC, CMRE, FUNC: 3 AI Analyst Stocks Living on the Downside - TipRanks.com
- Lincoln Financial appoints Jason Crane to lead retirement business
- Lincoln National stock hits 52-week high at $42.93
- Lincoln National stock hits 52-week high at 41.14 USD
- Top 5 Dividend Stocks For Steady Income
- Lincoln Financial declares $0.45 quarterly dividend
- LNC stock reaches 52-week high at 40.0 USD
- Brighthouse Financial Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Lower Premiums
- Sun Life Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Manulife Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, APE Sales Rise Y/Y
- CFRA raises Lincoln National stock price target to $42 on improved margins
- Wells Fargo raises Lincoln National stock price target to $37 on strong quarter
- LNC Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Insurance Premiums
- Lincoln National Stock: Q2 Result, Progress Made But Execution Risk Remains (NYSE:LNC)
- Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 EPS Jumps 26%
- Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Lincoln National earnings beat by $0.47, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Lincoln National Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted operating income surges 32%, capital strengthens
- UMB Financial (UMBF) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Principal Financial Group stock price target raised to $87 by UBS
Daily Range
39.10 39.96
Year Range
27.58 43.66
- Previous Close
- 41.23
- Open
- 39.85
- Bid
- 39.23
- Ask
- 39.53
- Low
- 39.10
- High
- 39.96
- Volume
- 1.699 K
- Daily Change
- -4.85%
- Month Change
- -6.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.64%
- Year Change
- 24.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%