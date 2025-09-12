Moedas / LEN
LEN: Lennar Corporation Class A
132.96 USD 0.84 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LEN para hoje mudou para -0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 131.79 e o mais alto foi 139.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lennar Corporation Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
131.79 139.44
Faixa anual
98.42 189.65
- Fechamento anterior
- 133.80
- Open
- 134.66
- Bid
- 132.96
- Ask
- 133.26
- Low
- 131.79
- High
- 139.44
- Volume
- 12.381 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.42%
- Mudança anual
- -29.48%
