Currencies / LEN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LEN: Lennar Corporation Class A
133.13 USD 0.64 (0.48%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LEN exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.21 and at a high of 134.67.
Follow Lennar Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEN News
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Lennar Before Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Shopify, Uber In Buy Zones; Fed Meeting Next
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises With Fed Ahead; Tesla Surges On Musk Stock Buys (Live Coverage)
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Lennar (LEN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Will Toll Brothers' $13.75 EPS Target Hold Amid Softer Sales Volumes?
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq set records as market anticipates Fed rate decision
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Gold sizzles — really sizzles — before Fed decision
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- FedEx Headlines Earnings Calendar As Fed Rate Decision Looms; Olive Garden Parent Nears Buy Point
- Fed Meeting In Focus With FedEx, Lennar, Meta Due; Tesla Leads New Buys
- The Fed Won't Fix This
- Can D.R. Horton Defend Its Market Share as Competitors Expand?
- Lennar Corporation Q3 Preview: Still Too Many Questions Regarding The Outlook (NYSE:LEN)
- Earnings Preview: Lennar (LEN) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
- VOO ETF News, 9/11/2025 - TipRanks.com
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Toll Brothers, Lennar, NVR and D.R. Horton
- LEN Stock Up 23% in Past 3 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Now?
- Toll Brothers Up 29% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock Now?
- SPY ETF News, 9/10/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Lennar, Rocket Companies And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades' - iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN)
- Lennar (LEN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Daily Range
131.21 134.67
Year Range
98.42 189.65
- Previous Close
- 133.77
- Open
- 134.38
- Bid
- 133.13
- Ask
- 133.43
- Low
- 131.21
- High
- 134.67
- Volume
- 4.715 K
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- 1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.56%
- Year Change
- -29.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%