Divisas / LEN
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LEN: Lennar Corporation Class A
132.96 USD 0.84 (0.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LEN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 131.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 139.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lennar Corporation Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEN News
- U.S. Stock Futures Climb as Investors Digest Fed’s Rate Cut - TipRanks.com
- FedEx, Lennar, Darden lead Thursday’s earnings lineup
- Lennar (LEN) Earnings Loom as Buffett’s Backing Lifts Investor Confidence - TipRanks.com
- Is Lennar (LEN) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- IPO Stock Leads Key Group To Watch Ahead Of Fed Vote
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Lennar Before Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Shopify, Uber In Buy Zones; Fed Meeting Next
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises With Fed Ahead; Tesla Surges On Musk Stock Buys (Live Coverage)
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Lennar (LEN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Will Toll Brothers' $13.75 EPS Target Hold Amid Softer Sales Volumes?
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq set records as market anticipates Fed rate decision
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Gold sizzles — really sizzles — before Fed decision
- La Fed centra el interés de los mercados la próxima semana, con previsible bajada de tipos
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- FedEx Headlines Earnings Calendar As Fed Rate Decision Looms; Olive Garden Parent Nears Buy Point
- Fed Meeting In Focus With FedEx, Lennar, Meta Due; Tesla Leads New Buys
- The Fed Won't Fix This
- Can D.R. Horton Defend Its Market Share as Competitors Expand?
- Lennar Corporation Q3 Preview: Still Too Many Questions Regarding The Outlook (NYSE:LEN)
- Earnings Preview: Lennar (LEN) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Rango diario
131.79 139.44
Rango anual
98.42 189.65
- Cierres anteriores
- 133.80
- Open
- 134.66
- Bid
- 132.96
- Ask
- 133.26
- Low
- 131.79
- High
- 139.44
- Volumen
- 12.381 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.63%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.42%
- Cambio anual
- -29.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B