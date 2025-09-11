CotizacionesSecciones
LEN: Lennar Corporation Class A

132.96 USD 0.84 (0.63%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LEN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 131.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 139.44.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lennar Corporation Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

LEN News

Rango diario
131.79 139.44
Rango anual
98.42 189.65
Cierres anteriores
133.80
Open
134.66
Bid
132.96
Ask
133.26
Low
131.79
High
139.44
Volumen
12.381 K
Cambio diario
-0.63%
Cambio mensual
1.78%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.42%
Cambio anual
-29.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B