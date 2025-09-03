Moedas / KMI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
KMI: Kinder Morgan Inc
27.57 USD 0.37 (1.36%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KMI para hoje mudou para 1.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.27 e o mais alto foi 27.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kinder Morgan Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KMI Notícias
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Kinder Morgan (KMI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- ENB's 3-Decade of Consecutive Dividend Hike: Will the Trend Continue?
- Kinder Morgan VP Grahmann sells $658,908 in stock
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- UBS mantém recomendação de compra para ações da Kinder Morgan com preço-alvo de US$ 38
- UBS reiterates buy rating on Kinder Morgan stock with $38 price target
- Enterprise Products' $6B Capital Projects Secure Incremental Cash Flows
- Company News for Sep 11, 2025
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Kinder Morgan (KMI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Is Trending Stock Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) a Buy Now?
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- Kinder Morgan V.P. Schlosser sells $166,482 in shares
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- The Williams Companies: Positioned For Growth From Natural Gas Demand (NYSE:WMB)
- Can EPD's $6B Project Pipeline Drive Stronger Margins Ahead?
- 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks With Strong Potential From a Thriving Industry
- Is Enbridge on Solid Footing to Meet Growing Data Center Power Demand?
- Top 4 Natural Gas Pipeline Stocks to Own in 2025
- What Might Make The August CPI Report Come In Very Hot (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Enbridge Nears 52-Week High Mark: Should Investors Bet on the Stock?
- AI Isn't A Bubble. It's A $100 Trillion Tailwind For My Portfolio
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
Faixa diária
27.27 27.66
Faixa anual
22.01 31.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.20
- Open
- 27.27
- Bid
- 27.57
- Ask
- 27.87
- Low
- 27.27
- High
- 27.66
- Volume
- 10.539 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.82%
- Mudança anual
- 24.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh