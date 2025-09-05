Valute / KMI
KMI: Kinder Morgan Inc
27.43 USD 0.24 (0.87%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.28 e ad un massimo di 27.71.
Il tasso di cambio KMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.28 e ad un massimo di 27.71.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.28 27.71
Intervallo Annuale
22.01 31.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.67
- Apertura
- 27.63
- Bid
- 27.43
- Ask
- 27.73
- Minimo
- 27.28
- Massimo
- 27.71
- Volume
- 9.102 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.29%
20 settembre, sabato